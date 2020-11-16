Babbitt, Theodore

Theodore Fisher Babbitt passed away on November 14th, just shy of his 97th birthday. Born in New York City on November 27, 1923 to Theodore and Margaret Fisher Babbitt, Ted spent his youth in New Haven, CT. He graduated from The Pomfret School in 1942 and entered Yale College with the class of 1945. In 1943 he started active duty in NROTC, followed by Navy flight training. He was commissioned as an Ensign and designated a Naval Aviator in June of 1945.

Returning to Yale, Ted received a degree in Architecture in 1949. On June 19, 1948, he married Betsy Hurd and they raised five children in the house he designed on Dogwood Road in North Haven, CT. He worked as an architect in New Haven at Douglas Orr, deCossy, Winder and Associates and finished his career with Hoffmann Architects in Hamden, CT. He was proud of his work and enjoyed telling stories of renovation projects for Rockefeller Center, the NY Stock Exchange and the US Capital.

He most loved coming home to "Bets" and his family. Time spent at Buffalo Bay in Madison, CT was particularly special to him, enjoying time with longtime friends and their families, shucking clams, playing tennis and sailing his Sailfish in his unique fashion. His enduring love of flying and the sea was seen through his patient building of sailing ship and plane models. His integrity, prudence, humility and dry wit endeared him to many. He is remembered for being a gentleman, with a wonderful smile.

Ted had been a resident of Evergreen Woods in North Branford for 17 years, since he and Betsy moved there in 2003. They enjoyed the sense of community with many of their longtime friends and in later years, appreciated the loving care he received from the Health Center staff. Despite all efforts to keep him safe, he died of COVID-19.

Ted is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betsy, his son Timothy and his brother Thomas. He is survived by his children Theodore (Penny), Katharine (Stephen Spaeth), Margaret (Jerry Fields) and Eleanor, his brother Samuel along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vantage Group, Inc., 29 North Plains Highway Unit 15, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the Evergreen Woods Employee Scholarship Fund, 88 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT 06471. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial.



