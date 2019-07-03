Caldwell Jr., Theodore C.

Theodore C. Caldwell, Jr. (Ted), 77, of New Haven, passed away, with his family by his side, on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital-St Raphael's Campus. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Lorraine DiGirolamo Caldwell. Theodore was born in Orange on December 18, 1941 and was the son of the late Theodore Caldwell, Sr. and Helen Taylor Caldwell. He is survived by brother, Jeffrey D. Caldwell (Candy), daughters Kimberly Caldwell Musket (Matthew) and Melissa Caldwell Antonucci, granddaughters Amelia and Audra Antonucci and many nieces and nephews. Ted was a graduate of the University of New Haven. He had worked in space planning at SNET for 35 years. He served six years in the United States Army Reserves. He enjoyed going to many UCONN basketball and football games, as well as watching them on TV; word puzzles, trips to the casino, and socializing with family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, friends, dogs Pepper and Maxine and granddogs Harley and Tobias, whom he loved unconditionally.

The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 Saturday morning. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford at 10am. Interment, with full military honors, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 and include honoree's name on memo line. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 4, 2019