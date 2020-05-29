DeVit, Theodore
Theodore Mario DeVit, Sr., originally from Wallingford, recently of Pittsburgh, died Friday, May 22, 2020 after a short illness which was complicated by the Covid19 virus. Proud husband of 34 years to the late Laura Jean (Malon) DeVit, who passed August 15, 1988. Mr. DeVit was born in New Haven on January 7, 1932 to the late Peter and Chiarina (Calza) DeVit. Mr. DeVit attended trade school in New Haven. Upon graduation from "Boardman Trade School" in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean conflict. While in the Navy he served aboard the U.S. Dixie as an Optical Repairman then transferred to the Construction Battalion (C.B.'s) and attended building school at Port Hueneme, California. Served as a SeaBee in Korea and various other Naval Bases in charge of the concrete crew building airfield runways. Discharged in 1955, living in Wallingford and wearing his uniform of a blue oxford shirt, gray pants and blue knit tie, he was employed in the construction related industry with companies manufacturing prefabricated wall systems made of brick, concrete, insulated G.F.C.R. and Eternit Wall Panels for Mobil Gas Stations. Throughout the years he would moonlight as an estimator for Mason contractors. While his children were growing, Mr. DeVit was involved in coaching Little League Baseball, Basketball and Soccer along with volunteering at the Holy Trinity Carnival. He was a member of the Italian Club in Meriden and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. A favorite hobby of his was photography, frequently behind the camera documenting his life and the life of those around him. Mr. DeVit sadly leaves his family consisting of Theodore DeVit, Jr. (Myra) of Atlanta, Keith DeVit, Laura Bourassa (Barry) of Wallingford and Andria DeVit of Pittsburgh. Mr. DeVit was predeceased by a son, Craig DeVit of Meriden and his brother, Peter DeVit of Cheshire. With a heavy heart he leaves many grandchildren; Daniel DeVit (Silvia), Christina Noble (Whit), Keith DeVit Jr., Justin Bourassa (Caitie), Jean Zehaf (Kamal), Craig Bourassa (fiancé Brittany Tedesco), and Renee Bourassa; along with many great-grandchildren: Mona Zehaf, Miles Bourassa, Field, Dayton, Becket and Cohen Noble. Mr. DeVit also leaves sisters-in-law, Stella Bush and Ingrid DeVit.
Due to the covid19 fuhschtoogunah, a memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity closest to your heart. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.