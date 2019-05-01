Fessel, Sr., Theodore F.

FESSEL, THEODORE F., SR. (92), of Guilford, died peacefully on April 29th at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in New Haven, February 7, 1927. He was the eldest child of Theodore Adam and Elizabeth Fessel and had a younger sister, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon return he married the former Josephine Mancini of Guilford in 1953 and where they made their home for over 60 years. Ted was a very engaged member of the Guilford community where he volunteered and was active in many organizations. He was publically recognized by the State of Connecticut on several occasions and also awarded the coveted Beacon Award in 2016 due to over 75 years of voluteer service to his community. Ted is survived by his wife, Josephine Mancini Fessel; his son Captain (USN-Ret.) Theodore F. Fessel, Jr., his wife Cathy Reed Fessel. He also has two grandsons and three great-granddaughters. The wake will take place at Guilford Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5th from 4 - 7 p.m. and a service at the Guilford First Congregational Church at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6th and he will be buried at the St. George's Cemetery followng the service. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2019