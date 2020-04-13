|
|
Vartelas, Theodore John "Ted"
Theodore John "Ted" Vartelas, age 89, passed away on April 1, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Ted was born on July 14, 1930, son of the late John and Paraskeve Vartelas.
He grew up in Ansonia, CT with his large Greek family. Their father owned and operated "Vartelas Family Foods" a grocery store that serviced the community for decades until the flood of 1955 destroyed the area. Working at the family store would prepare him for his future; servicing people with their financial needs.
In August of 1955, after graduating from the University of Connecticut, Ted started his career in finance with New York Life Insurance Company. He had a very successful career for the next 65 years helping people and families with their most important financial decisions.
Ted loved sports and was a talented athlete. He was inducted into the Ansonia High School Hall of Fame as a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and baseball and achieved all-state in basketball.
He continued his basketball career playing a year at New Haven State Teachers College where he was in the top 15 in the nation in scoring, and then went on to play for 2 years at UCONN. Upon graduating, he played in the semi-pro league for The Norwood's Club of Ansonia. There he played against the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bob Cousy. Ted was also a fastpitch softball player. He attended many sports championships, US Opens, Final Fours, and Super Bowls.
His priorities were family, sports, and career. His Greek heritage and church community were very important to him. His father John was a founding member of Holy Trinity Church in Ansonia which later merged with St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Orange, CT.
The youngest of 12, Ted was predeceased by his 3 sisters, Mary Stamos, Alfreda "Didi" Asproulis, and Helen Vartelas and 7 brothers, Peter Vartelas, George "Champ" Vartelas, Jeremiah "Jerry" Vartelas, James Vartelas, Constantine "Gus" Vartelas, Paul Vartelas, Theodore Vartelas, and Nicholas Vartelas. Sisters-in-law Jean Vartelas and Callie Vartelas. Brother-in-law Peter Asproulis. Nephew John Vartelas and beloved Uncles Polychronis "Paul" Vonetes and Elias Vonetes "Uncle Louie". Cousins Mary Klarides, Kiki Timms, Helen Georges, Angelo Niforatos, and Jimmy Niforatos.
Ted leaves behind the mother of his children, Esther Vartelas, and their daughters Pamela Vartelas Alessio and husband Anthony, Robyn Vartelas Reilly and Shannon, and their son Jonathan Vartelas and Michael. His 5 beloved grandchildren, Randy Reilly and wife Cassie, Jeremy Reilly, Rachael Reilly, Sara and Preston Alessio. Sisters-in-law, Tekla Vartelas and Helen Vartelas, and brother-in-law Peter Stamos. His nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews: Ioanna Madigosky and husband Howard, Tia, Jason, and Jacob Madigosky; James Vartelas Jr., Jimmy and Matthew Vartelas, Judy Hricko and husband Karl, Alyssa and Spencer Hricko, John Vartelas and wife Helene, Katherine and Geoffrey Vartelas, Alan Vartelas, Gregory Stamos and wife Susan, Angelika, Alexis, Parelea Stamos and Maxine Sciarra; Lisa Heerdt and husband John, Jacob and Lauren Heerdt; Paul Stamos and wife Karen, Paris Stamos Heath and husband Terry F Heath III; Larissa Cristiano and husband Robert, Matthew and Ella Cristiano; Paul Vartelas, Christopher Vartelas and wife Oana, Reese and Wes Vartelas. Beloved cousins Maria D. Yorgakopoulou, Tommy Niforatos, and many throughout the U.S. and Greece.
A Formal Service will be held at a future date at Saint Barbara Church in Orange, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to:
"The Ted Vartelas Fund" online at the Valley Community Foundation www.valleyfoundation.org or mailed to 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418. Any questions, please call (203)751-9162. "The Theodore "Ted" Vartelas Fund" mailed to Saint Barbara Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477. Any questions, please call (203)795-1347 or email [email protected]
Coronavirus support- The COVID-19 PPE/Capital Provision Fund online at [email protected] or mailed to Yale New Haven Hospital Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Any questions please call (203)688-9644. APDA -American Parkinson's Disease Foundation online at [email protected] or mailed to 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Any questions please call (800)223-2732.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020