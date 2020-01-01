New Haven Register Obituaries
Hawley Lincoln Memorial Funeral Service
1315 Boston Post Rd
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-5790
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
The First Congregational Church
6 Methodist Hill
Essex, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Theodore Johnson
1929 - 2020
Theodore Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Theodore
Theodore Charles Johnson was born on New Haven August 16, 1929 to Charles Scobie Johnson and Grace Rebecca (Shepard) Johnson and died December 27, 2019. He was the husband of the late Edna (Strode) Johnson. He is survived by his niece Cheryl (Howarth) Krinke of Greenwood, IN, a great-niece Andrea (Krinke) Zern and her children Sullivan and Quinn of Atlanta, GA. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Cora Luella (Johnson) Howarth and Evelyn Gertrude Johnson. He was manager of Holter's Yacht Yard in Portland, owner of T.C. Johnson Yacht Sales, Essex and T.C. Johnson Marina in Deep River. He was president of the Thela Corporation, President of Gross Yachts, Inc., president of J.W. Leasing and president of T.C. Johnson, LLC. He was on the board of directors of The Valley Railroad and executive director and treasurer of The Matthews Boat Owners Association as well as a member of the board of trustees. He was an avid boater and long range cruiser, holding several US Coast Guard licenses. He spent his entire adult life on the Connecticut River. He spent his military career in the US army and was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany where he taught and ran tug boats on the Rhine River.
Funeral services will be held The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill Essex Saturday at 11:00am. Burial will be in Orange Center Cemetery, Orange. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut River Foundation at Steamboat Dock, 67 Main St., Essex 06426. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 1315 Boston Post Rd., Guilford. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register & Middletown Press on Jan. 2, 2020
