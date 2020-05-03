Berube, Theodore Robert
Theodore R. (Ted) Berube of The Villages, FL, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on April 28, 2020 at Buffalo Crossings Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility. Ted was born to Theodore Amiel Berube and Helen Bigda Berube on April 13, 1933 in New Haven, CT. He grew up in Hamden, CT. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and graduated from Quinnipiac College with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration in 1959. He was employed at Armstrong Tire & Rubber Co., Borden's Dairy, Intertech Industries in New Haven. Then at Wallace Silversmiths, Wallingford, for 22 years until they closed, and then worked at Regional Tool in Hamden. During all these years he held many part time jobs at the same time to support his wife and 6 children. Later he and his wife bought the Box Stop Plus shipping and packing store in Hamden and retired in 2000.
Ted was very active in the Town of Hamden, elected to the Town Council for 2 terms and was instrumental on the Planning and Building Committees for the construction of Laurel View Golf and Country Club and Ridge Hill Grammar School, the first Open Space School in the area.
He was a communicant of Ascension Church where he served as a Trustee, a member of the Fund Raising and Finance Committees, the Parish Council, the Legion of Mary, Men's Club, Choir, Ushers, and Director/Advisor along with his wife, of the Catholic Youth Organization, and supervised an afternoon Basketball program for the teens at the church hall and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Carmel Council.
Ted was a coach for the Hamden Fathers' Baseball Association for 16 years, and the first coach to accept a female player. He was also very active in the Paradise Park Tennis and Swim Country Club parents' association. He was an avid tennis, baseball player and golfer and loved family time with his children and friends.
Ted and his wife retired to The Villages, FL in 2003 and he continued to play golf, swim, dance in the squares, play cards and worked at the Nancy Lopez Golf Course. He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church, its Men's Guild, and Knights of Columbus St. Paul Council, the Chatham Social Club, its bowling, billiards and golf groups. He enjoyed hosting neighborhood driveway parties, the constant sunshine and making new friendships. He was predeceased by his new very dear friend, Bill Eaglen of The Villages. His health and physical abilities then began to decline rapidly so he and Gert moved into Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living Facility in 2019 where he joined the Men's Club, the Veterans' Club, playing cards and table games. His new friends there remember him as a happy, quick-witted punster as he roamed around on his motor scooter.
Ted was married to his wife, Gertrude, in 1957 and they raised 6 children for whom he was a shining example of how to be a kind, loving father and husband to his 2 daughters and 4 sons: Diane (David) Levine, Cheshire, CT; Mark (Paula) Berube, Hamden; Linda (Jose) Ramirez, Woodstock, GA; David (Janette) Berube, Hamden; Ted (Cheryl) Berube, Hamden; and Michael (Darcie) Berube, North Haven, CT. He also leaves 17 grandchildren: Mark (Michelle) Berube, NJ; Karissa (David) Schaefer, East Haven, CT; Erik (Mariel) Williams, TX; Samuel (Erin) Levine, MA; Kimberly (Matthew) Smith, GA; Heather (William) Kennemore; Tara Rich and dear friend (Thomas Borowiec); Jake (fiance, Samantha Curtis) Rich; and Ashlynn Rich, GA; Julia Levine, ME; Tyler, Brendan, David, Autumn, Wynter, Berube, Savannah Nash, and Grayson Berube, CT.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in Hamden, CT.
Memorial Donations can be sent to: The Down Syndrome Foundation of Atlanta, 2221 Peachtree St., Suite D 226, Atlanta, GA 30309; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or Wounded Warriors.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020.