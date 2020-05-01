Jankowski, Theodore S.
Theodore S. Jankowski, 95, of Hamden, formerly of West Haven, died April 30, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in New Haven August 4, 1924 the son of the late John and Catherine Gawel Jankowski. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Pacific during WWII. After the war he worked for many years as a television repairman for Sears and Roebuck before his retirement. Ted is survived by his sister Estelle Weber, nephew Michael Weber Jr. and his wife Margaret, niece Jennifer Gemmell and her husband Brian and his 2 great nephews William Gemmell and Jake Weber. Ted's family would like to thank the staff at Whitney Manor for their compassionate care.
Funeral services with his family will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Ted's life will be celebrated at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.