Redic, Theorene
Theorene Redic went home to be with the Lord on Fri., March 20, 2020. Theorene, the daughter of the late Rev. William R. Redic and Udora Tidwell Redic, was born on June 20, 1930 in Prescott, Arkansas. After graduation she relocated to CT. She was employed by Seamless Rubber Co. until they closed and eventually retired from Perri Sausage. Nothing meant more to her than her family. She is survived by her daughter Angela S. Redic-Hatley; sons Kem A. Redic (Michelle) and Krane A., Redic, granddaughter Tanisha D. Redic and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Theorene was predeceased by siblings Christine Redic, Marion Richardson, Addie Mae Babb, Cleverne Redic Young and William "Sonny" Redic.
A celebration of her life will be held Fri. April 10, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Services entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020