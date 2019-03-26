Martin, Theresa A. Madrigale

Theresa A. (Madrigale) Martin, age 87, passed away on March 23, 2019 at Skyview Center in Wallingford surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Martin. Theresa was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 19, 1932 to the late Albert and Josephine (Velleca) Madrigale.

Theresa worked over the course of 20 years for the Chieppo Bus Company as a Secretary and also worked as a clerk at The Book Swap in Guilford. She loved playing cards, bowling, cooking and gathering with family. She enjoyed Bingo at her church and other local halls, and remained hopeful that she would win playing the slot machines at the casino. She sang in the St. Augustine choir for over 40 years, and later became a Eucharistic Minister. She is survived by her four children, Mary (Kevin) McNerney of North Haven, Joanne (Daniel) Anderson of Branford, Albert (Joyce) Martin and Paul (Sandy) Martin both of East Haven, one brother, Andrew Madrigale of Cheshire, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Emelia Kelman and Phyllis Dattilo. She will be sadly missed. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT on Thursday, March 28th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford on Friday, (everyone is in invited to meet at church) March 29th at 11:00. Interment will take place at a later date. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

