New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church,
30 Caputo Road
North Branford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Madrigale Martin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa A. Madrigale Martin Obituary
Martin, Theresa A. Madrigale
Theresa A. (Madrigale) Martin, age 87, passed away on March 23, 2019 at Skyview Center in Wallingford surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Martin. Theresa was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 19, 1932 to the late Albert and Josephine (Velleca) Madrigale.
Theresa worked over the course of 20 years for the Chieppo Bus Company as a Secretary and also worked as a clerk at The Book Swap in Guilford. She loved playing cards, bowling, cooking and gathering with family. She enjoyed Bingo at her church and other local halls, and remained hopeful that she would win playing the slot machines at the casino. She sang in the St. Augustine choir for over 40 years, and later became a Eucharistic Minister. She is survived by her four children, Mary (Kevin) McNerney of North Haven, Joanne (Daniel) Anderson of Branford, Albert (Joyce) Martin and Paul (Sandy) Martin both of East Haven, one brother, Andrew Madrigale of Cheshire, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Emelia Kelman and Phyllis Dattilo. She will be sadly missed. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT on Thursday, March 28th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford on Friday, (everyone is in invited to meet at church) March 29th at 11:00. Interment will take place at a later date. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keenan Funeral Home
Download Now