|
|
Manno, Theresa A.
Theresa A. Manno, age 84, of Milford, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Milford Hospital. She was born on November 12, 1935 in New York City to the late Philip and Theresa Chiocchi Messina. Before retiring, she was employed as a cashier for the All-American Restaurant. She enjoyed being involved and active in the Milford Senior Center. Theresa is survived by her devoted children Terry Jacowleff and her husband Bill of Milford and Roy Manno and his wife Anne of Doylestown, PA, grandchildren Ryan Manno and his wife Grace, Billy Jacowleff, Joseph Manno, Tara Jacowleff and her husband Devin Racicot, Christopher Manno and Melissa Manno and great-granddaughter Lea Grace Manno. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her partner Mark Grant and brother Philip Messina, Jr. Calling hours are Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 in St. Gabriel's Church (St. Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020