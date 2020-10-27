Amdendola, TheresaTheresa Cavalier Amendola, age 82, of Hamden passed away on October 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of Gregory Amendola. Terry was born on July 24, 1938 in New Haven, daughter of the late George and Carrie Arpino Cavalier. She is survived by her children, Ronald E. Smith and Carrie Jean (Rich) Smith-Tomzcak. Terry is also survived by siblings, Phyllis (the late Matthew "Bobo") Butler, Delores (Thomas) Capobianco, Carol Cavalier, and Beverly (the late Harry) Antonucci. She was predeceased by Johanna (Ralph) DeMelio and Thomas "Chico" (Marilyn) Cavalier. For many years Terry worked for Sears Roebuck and then for JCPenney. She enjoyed singing & playing the piano, especially with her family at many gatherings.All Funeral Service will be private in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at