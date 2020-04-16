|
|
Argento, Theresa
Theresa Carrano Argento, 97, passed from this life on April 14 at Laurel Woods in East Haven. She was a remarkable woman who lived a life of accomplishment and service to her community. Her long life was a gift to all who knew her, and she was able to fulfill so many of her personal goals almost to the end. She was a graduate of Commercial High School and worked as a bookkeeper for over fifty years. She retired from a position as auditor in the special projects office of the City of New Haven. But her passion and life's work was to promote and support the Italian American community of greater New Haven. As a first generation American, raised in a home that was filled with a love for the beauty of Italian culture and traditions, she became an ambassador and an inspiration to the community for the promotion of those values. She served as President of the St Andrew Ladies Society for nearly 50 years, she was instrumental in the development of SIRS, a group of the regional religious societies housed at St. Michael Church, she was president of the Columbus Day Committee Board and instituted the annual wreath laying ceremony at the Columbus statue. She developed the concept of expanding the Columbus Day parade into a regional event, and she was the Chair of the New Haven/Amalfi Sister City program. She was also a longtime member of the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival Committee, and a board member of the Italian American Historical Society of CT. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael Church and was the recipient of the Archdiocesan's St. Joseph Medal for her work on behalf of the parish community. She had a special devotion to St. Andrew the patron of Amalfi, the city where her parents were born, and she visited there many times. She leaves a great legacy of dedication to her church, community and family.
Theresa was born on November 23, 1922 to Matteo and Antonetta Minichino Carrano at 460 Chapel St. in Wooster Square. She was the third of their six daughters. She was the widow of Pasquale Argento and the mother of Antoinette Muoio and the late Frances Scaramella. She was also the grandmother of Evelyn Scaramella and her husband Carson Pulley, Robert Scaramella and his wife Jane, Allison Baker and her husband Tom, and Jessica Muoio and her husband Brian Taylor. She also leaves great-grandchildren Bess and Tom Pulley and Luke, Wesley and Liza Scaramella. She was the sister of Frank A. Carrano of Branford and the late Louise Sanseverino, Yolanda D'Amato, Anna Cofrancesco, Mary DePino, and Vincenza Criscuolo. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom were an important part of her life.
There will be a private burial at at Agnes Cemetery in Branford, and a memorial mass at St. Michael Church when we can all gather to celebrate her remarkable life. Contributions in her memory for the St. Andrew Ladies Scholarship may be sent to Cindy Rosarbo, 190 Wooster St., Apt 58, New Haven 06511 check made out to St. Andrew Ladies Society. Share a memory and sign Theresa's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020