Micknak, Theresa
Theresa B. (Miller) Micknak, 93, of Wallingford died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of almost 50 years to Donald Micknak. She was born June 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret (Semrau) Miller and had worked many years at Wallace Silversmiths. She loved to polka dance and vacationing in Ocean Beach and Wildwood. Theresa was a great cook of German food and loved to bargain shop. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. In addition to her husband Donald, she is survived by her sister, Marie Navarro; her two sons, William O'Looney (MaryAnn), and Theodore O'Looney; her stepdaughter, Nancy Iacuone (Joseph Jr.); her grandchildren, Jenifer O'Looney, Kyla Quinn (Sean), Joseph Iacuone III (Kristi), David Iacuone (Jennifer), Brian Iacuone (Fiancee Jenn) and Matthew Iacuone (Melissa); nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters and nine brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10 am directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St. Wallingford. Per the Archdiocese social distancing and face covering are required to attend. Interment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be sent to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572 or to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 , www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.