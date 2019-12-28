|
Badali, Theresa
Theresa M. Levenduski Badali, 91 of North Haven, formerly of Hamden and Island Pond, VT died suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Badali. Theresa was born in New Haven on September 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Levenduski, and had resided in North Haven for the past ten years. She had previously resided in Hamden for most of her life, before moving to Pond Hill, VT for twenty years. Theresa was a bookkeeper for several area businesses, retiring in 1990, and was a longtime parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, New Haven. She is survived by four daughters, Ellen (Daniel) Wasilewski of Chester, Jane (Wade) Davis of Durham, Linda (William) Lombardi of North Haven and Cheryl (Tyler) Sabin of Northfield, VT, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Jane Holmes. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Memorial contributions in Theresa's name may sent to in Connecticut, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020