New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Badali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Badali


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Badali Obituary
Badali, Theresa
Theresa M. Levenduski Badali, 91 of North Haven, formerly of Hamden and Island Pond, VT died suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Badali. Theresa was born in New Haven on September 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Levenduski, and had resided in North Haven for the past ten years. She had previously resided in Hamden for most of her life, before moving to Pond Hill, VT for twenty years. Theresa was a bookkeeper for several area businesses, retiring in 1990, and was a longtime parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, New Haven. She is survived by four daughters, Ellen (Daniel) Wasilewski of Chester, Jane (Wade) Davis of Durham, Linda (William) Lombardi of North Haven and Cheryl (Tyler) Sabin of Northfield, VT, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Jane Holmes. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Memorial contributions in Theresa's name may sent to in Connecticut, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -