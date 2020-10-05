1/1
Theresa Bednarczyk
Bednarczyk, Theresa
Theresa Romanik Bednarczyk of Hamden, formerly of New Haven, died October 2, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Casimir S. Bednarczyk. Daughter of the late John and Anna Szczepanek Romanik, Theresa was born in New Haven on May 20, 1926. She was an assembler for U.S. Surgical before retiring. She is the mother of James (Jolanta) Bednarczyk, DMD and Br. Paul Bednarczyk C.S.C. Grandmother of Philip, Michael (Karen) and Katherine Bednarczyk. Great-grandmother of Karolina Bednarczyk. Sister of the late William Romanik, Vera Hayes-Doty, Esther Pawlikowski-Reiber, John, Victor and Casimir Romanik, Marion Petroski, Helen Romanik and infant twins Zofia and Joseph Romanik.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stanislaus Church Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to Brothers of The Holy Cross, Moreau Provence, 1101 St. Edward's Drive, Austin, TX 78704. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street is in care of arrangements. Sign Theresa's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
