Theresa C. Gargano Obituary
Gargano, Theresa C.
Entered into rest on April 25, 2019, Theresa Cerqua Gargano, 96, wife of the late Alphonse Gargano, formerly of New Haven; mother of Frank (Renee) Gargano of Branford and Barbara (Richard) Loesche of East Haven; grandmother of Jared and Kira Gargano and Richard and Alicia Loesche; sister of Dolores Fantarella and Virginia (Ginger) (Mario) Turcio, and the late Nancy Currano, Concetta Ludivico, Lucy Casbarro, Sue Federico, Helen Pelliccia and Ann Goglia. She was born in New Haven on May 15, 1922, daughter of the late Domenico and Maria Grace DeAngelo Cerqua and prior to retirement was employed by Yale University as a secretary. She was a member of the Annex Senior Center and was a former parishioner of St. Anthony Church. Theresa was a loving, caring grandmother who enjoyed knitting, bingo, card-playing and cooking. The family wishes to thank the staff at Whispering Pines and YNH Hospital 9 West for their compassionate care.
Funeral from MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 CHAPEL ST., Monday at 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 9 - 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Anthony Church, 70 Washington Ave., New Haven, CT 06519. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
