Cellini, Theresa
Theresa Cellini, 83, of North Branford, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late William F. Cellini and daughter of the late John and Santa Sportelli.
Theresa worked as a paraprofessional for the North Branford school system until her retirement. She enjoyed many activities including traveling, camping, bicycling, playing cards with the girls, and square dancing. Theresa had the opportunity to square dance at the Big E, representing Connecticut there in 2019. She was also known for her cooking and baking, her specialties being her soups and Anginettes. Her greatest joy was her family, whom she cherished. Theresa will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, and will be dearly missed.
Theresa leaves behind her four children, Elizabeth Cellini-Raleigh (Greg), Santa (Sandy) Cellini (John), Theresa Lirette (Dan), and William J. Cellini (Misun). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Bryan Raleigh, Vincent Stellato III, Mark Raleigh, Marshall Lirette, and Michael Lirette, one great-grandchild, Carmelo Gian Stellato, one sister, Rita Rienzo, and her companion Bill Suhanovsky, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bart Sportelli.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Rd., North Branford, CT, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT. In keeping with state regulations, face coverings, social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be required. A total capacity of 25 visitors in the funeral home at one time will be allowed. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
.