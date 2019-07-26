|
Austiguy, Theresa G.
Theresa Gosselin Austiguy, age 91, of North Branford, passed away peacefully at the Guilford House on July 23, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, July 28, from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, (Rte. 22 South, at Rt. 80), North Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Leetes Island Road, Branford. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. To leave an online tribute or condolence for the family, please visit:
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 27, 2019