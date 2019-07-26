New Haven Register Obituaries
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Leetes Island Road
Branford, CT
View Map
Theresa G. Austiguy


1927 - 2019
Theresa G. Austiguy Obituary
Austiguy, Theresa G.
Theresa Gosselin Austiguy, age 91, of North Branford, passed away peacefully at the Guilford House on July 23, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, July 28, from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, (Rte. 22 South, at Rt. 80), North Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Leetes Island Road, Branford. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. To leave an online tribute or condolence for the family, please visit:
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 27, 2019
