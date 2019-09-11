New Haven Register Obituaries
Theresa Glasso
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Theresa Glasso

Theresa Glasso Obituary
Glasso, Theresa
Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Theresa Glasso, 86, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on September 8, 2019, after an unexpected and brief illness, will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Tuesday, September 17, at 11 a.m.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Pam Kennelly of Palm Coast; sons, James (Susan) Glasso of Alabama's, Gerry (Tiffany) Glasso of Oregon and many dear friends in Connecticut.
Donation in Theresa's name may be made to: Outreach Ministry c/o SEAS Catholic Church; 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida 32164. The Family has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019
