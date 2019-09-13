New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
Theresa Ioime


1935 - 2019
Theresa Ioime Obituary
Ioime, Theresa
Theresa Albanese Ioime of East Haven died peacefully on September 11, 2019 at Apple Rehab-Laurelwoods with her children by her side. She was born in New Haven on June 26, 1935 to the late Generoso Joseph Albanese and Josephine Magnotti DelBuono. She proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. Theresa was an LPN and did private duty work and later was a sales manager for Ramada Inn. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Clare Church and volunteered at Connecticut Hospice and the Ronald McDonald House. Theresa is the mother of Maddalena (Joseph) Salacki, Generoso (Marlowe) Ioime and the late Marianne DiLieto and Louis Ioime. Sister of Jack and Harold Albanese and the late Marie Sellman, Elvira Ponzo, Ann Agro, Helen Iasoggna, Frank and Louis Rubino. Proud grandmother of Eddie, Rose (Shawn Mansfield, Sr.) and Theresa DiLieto, Josephine Ioime, Dominic and Gina Salacki and great-grandmother of Shawn Biagio Mansfield. She is also survived by her son-in-law Edward DiLieto.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church 29 Wooster Place, at 10. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Theresa's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019
