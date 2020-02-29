|
Montesano, Theresa M.
Theresa Montesano, of East Haven passed away February 28, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital - St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Montesano. Born in New Haven on July 21, 1932, daughter of the late John and Philomena Albano Anastasio, Theresa worked for many years in the engineering department of SNET. She later worked caring for children for the Town of East Haven Little Jackets Day Care. Theresa was a member of the Garden Club of North Branford and Ladies Guild at Our Lady of Pompeii. She is the loving mother of Andrew (Susan) Montesano, Jr., Lenore Salvati, and Johnna (Robert) McFarland. Sister of Michael (Carol) and John (Jean) Anastasio. Her greatest joy was caring for and being the adoring grandmother of Guy Salvati Jr. (Erika), Tiffany King (Thomas), Robert McFarland, Mark Salvati (Samantha), Andrew J. Montesano, Anthony Salvati (Alisha), Ryan McFarland (Ashley) and Jami Montesano (Taylor) and great-grandmother of Joshua Salvati, Sofia Salvati, Sawyer McFarland, Savannah and Skylar Salvati, Jayden and Cameron King.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Theresa's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020