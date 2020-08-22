1/1
Theresa M. Vedock
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vedock, Theresa M.
Theresa Mary Vedock, age 91 of Ansonia, beloved wife of the late Gene Vedock, died peacefully, in the comfort of her home on August 21, 2020. Born in Shelton on May 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William and Theresa (Kadlicek) Lesko. Mrs. Vedock was raised in Shelton and resided in Ansonia for 37 years, where she was an active member of St. Joseph Church and a member of the Ansonia Senior Center. She worked as a cafeteria manager and supervisor for the Shelton Public School System for ten years, then as a cook/supervisor for the Gardner Heights Health Care Center, Shelton, until retiring in 1986. Mrs. Vedock enjoyed cooking, crocheting, listening to country music and praying the Rosary. She is survived by her devoted children, Peter (Denise) Thompson of Canada, William (Robin) Thompson of Shelton, Theresa (Ron) Swatt of Shelton, Eugene Vedock of Ansonia and Martha Evarts of East Haven, who Theresa considered a daughter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as a great-great- grandchild on the way. She also leaves behind her special granddaughter, Theresa whom she shared her name with and many special memories. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, John and Joseph Lesko; and her sister, Ethel Chapis. A Mass of Christian Burial MEETING DIRECTLY AT CHURCH will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett Avenue, Ansonia. Private interments will be in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Online condolences may be made at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved