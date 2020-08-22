Vedock, Theresa M.Theresa Mary Vedock, age 91 of Ansonia, beloved wife of the late Gene Vedock, died peacefully, in the comfort of her home on August 21, 2020. Born in Shelton on May 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William and Theresa (Kadlicek) Lesko. Mrs. Vedock was raised in Shelton and resided in Ansonia for 37 years, where she was an active member of St. Joseph Church and a member of the Ansonia Senior Center. She worked as a cafeteria manager and supervisor for the Shelton Public School System for ten years, then as a cook/supervisor for the Gardner Heights Health Care Center, Shelton, until retiring in 1986. Mrs. Vedock enjoyed cooking, crocheting, listening to country music and praying the Rosary. She is survived by her devoted children, Peter (Denise) Thompson of Canada, William (Robin) Thompson of Shelton, Theresa (Ron) Swatt of Shelton, Eugene Vedock of Ansonia and Martha Evarts of East Haven, who Theresa considered a daughter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as a great-great- grandchild on the way. She also leaves behind her special granddaughter, Theresa whom she shared her name with and many special memories. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, John and Joseph Lesko; and her sister, Ethel Chapis. A Mass of Christian Burial MEETING DIRECTLY AT CHURCH will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett Avenue, Ansonia. Private interments will be in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Online condolences may be made at