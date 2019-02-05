O'Hagan, Theresa

Theresa Renaud O'Hagan, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born March 14, 1932 in Westport, Ontario, Canada to the late Sylvester and Mary Alice Hickey Renaud. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Charles O'Hagan and her loving daughters, Mary Jane (Paul) Tremblay of New Haven, Margaret (Joseph) O'Hagan-Lynch of Wallingford and Patricia (Grellan) O'Hagan Kelly of Weymouth, MA, her cherished grandchildren, Meagan and Christopher Tremblay, Julie "Liz" (Brittan) O'Hagan Harmon, Theresa and James Lynch, and Patrick and Shauna Kelly. She is also survived by her sister Jean (Joe) McNally of Westport, Ontario, her brother Harold Renaud of Kingston, Ontario, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, James O'Hagan, siblings, Marie, Bill, Eddie and Richard and sister-in-law Connie. Before becoming a full-time homemaker, Theresa had worked as a nurse at the Hospital of St. Raphael. She was a longtime member of the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club and parishioner of St. Brendan Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated SATURDAY morning at 9:30 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden will be THURSDAY (PLEASE NOTE DAY) from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Irish American Community Center, 9 Venice Place, East Haven, CT 06512, www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2019