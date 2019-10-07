|
Pawloski, Theresa
Theresa Pawloski, 88, wife of the late Henry "Ozzie" Pawloski, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. She was born on November 14, 1930 in Furth im Wald, Germany, a small town in Bavaria made famous by its annual reenactment of Germany's oldest folk play, St. George slaying the Dragon. Theresa was very proud of this part of her heritage. She came to the United States at the age of 18 and quickly adapted to her new country that she loved, becoming a US citizen a few years later.
She loved spending time with her family, and friends as well as movie gossip and playing pinochle.
She is survived by her two children, William Boudreau and his wife Gloria of Meriden and Jean Phillips and her husband Jimmy of DeRidder, LA; her four grandchildren, Christopher Stanley and his wife Pam of St. Louis, MO, Jeff Boudreau of Meriden, Rebecca Norris and her husband Jeremy of DeRidder, LA and Jessica Boudreau and her husband Daniel Petroskey of Wallingford; her six great-grandchildren, Brody, Eli, Ellie, Evvy, Lila and Tessa; and her step-grandson Michael and his family.
A private ceremony will be held at the family's discretion. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601or at act.alz.org. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 8, 2019