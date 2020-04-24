|
Penna, Theresa
Entered into rest on April 21, 2020, Theresa Berretto Penna,88, wife of the late Arthur J. Penna, formerly of West Haven; mother of Arthur J. (Roberta) Penna Jr., grandmother of AJ (Anita) Penna, Michelle (Jesse) Lonsdale and Michael (Brooke) Penna; great-grandmother of Jesse, Penelope and Evan; sister of Lucille (Anthony) Sacco, the late Josephine Gargano. Nancy Berretto, Ann Longobardi, Rubina Proto, Louise Sulpasso and Antoinette Marsico; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in New Haven on May 9, 1931, daughter of the late Domenick and Costanza Teodosio Berretto, Art and Terry were happily married and worshipped each other for 55 years. Prior to retirement she was a beautician for 30 years, managing several salons and also was employed by the Shubert and Oakdale Theaters as a beautician. Along with her husband they owned Art and Terry's Sausage and Pepper concession, participating in various Italian Festivals in the Greater New Haven area and also the Savin Rock Festival. It is with heavy hearts that her family bids their last farewell to their mom, grandma and great-grandma, up to the time of her passing she was cared for by the loving and dedicated staff at Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center, who provided her with compassionate care right to the end, inviting the family to see Mom one last time through Face Time to say their last good-bye. The Staff often referred to her as "smiley", something she had not done much since losing her husband; her family will be forever grateful.
Graveside services were held in St. Lawrence Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church on a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to : Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center, 195 Platt St., Milford, CT 06460.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020