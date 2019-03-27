Dini, Theresa R.

Theresa Raymond Dini, 90, of West Haven entered into rest on March 24, 2019.

She was the wife of the late John F. Dini. Terry leaves a large and loving family including six children John F. (Jack) Dini, Jr (Georgiana), Roberta D. Melillo (George), Frank R. Dini, Richard R. Dini (Mary Lou), Joseph J. Dini (Tammy), Marlene D. Barnes (Tim), 13 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, with two more on the way, her special friend Andrew Mongillo, sister Lorraine Gambino, sister-in-law Jeanine Raymond. She was predeceased by two brothers Alphonse and Robert Raymond and three sisters Gertrude Cardone, Dorothy Tacinelli and Claudette Hunt.

A very active member of the West Haven community, Mrs. Dini volunteered for many events and groups. She served as past president of the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary #1 and was a member of the Allingtown Senior Center. As a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church, she was a member of the social group and was a past president of the Victorian Guild. For 12 years, Terry worked as a school crossing guard for Seth G. Haley School. For many years, she worked for Western Electric and retired from McNeil Bros. where she was a bookkeeper.

Visitation will take place on THURSDAY from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Friday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 9 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Lions Club PO Box 143, West Haven, CT. 06516 or to the Little Sisters of the Poor 1365 Enfield St. Enfield, CT. 06082. To leave an online remembrance for the family, please visit our website:

