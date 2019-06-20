Taliafero, Theresa S.

Theresa S. Taliafero, 94, of Hamden and formerly of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born in Gilboa, NY to the late Primo and Erma Tagliaferri and was a Payroll Specialist with Handy & Harman prior to her retirement. She loved animals and was an excellent seamstress.

Theresa is survived by her loving nephew, James Gniadek and his wife Deb of Hamden who cared for her these last eight years; her nephew, Thomas Gniadek and his wife Kathryn; her two nieces, Susan Domke and her husband Todd and Joan Walker and her husband Peter; 8 great-nieces and great-nephews, Thomas, Andrew and Christa Gniadek, Mary Street, Caitlin Weiss, Gina and Peter Walker and Christopher Gniadek and Jess Flamengo; and 5 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Josephine Taliafero and Ernestine Gniadek.

All services are private. Donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 21, 2019