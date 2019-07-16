Sandella, Theresa

Theresa "Pat" Pastore Sandella, 100, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, at the Ellis Nursing and Rehab Center of Norwood, MA.

She was the wife of the late William Sandella. Theresa was born in New Haven on July 7, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Assunta Giammatei Pastore.

She is survived by her son William and his wife Linda Sandella of Medfield, MA, and granddaughter Allison and her husband Brent Hardenbergh and great-grandson Owen Hardenbergh. Predeceased by sisters Anna Goglia, Diana, Lucy, and Angelina Pastore, Jennie Fazzone, Rose DiPalma, and brother James Pastore.

"Pat" and her late husband were the owners of the Parkway Cafe on Chapel Street in New Haven for 36 years, retiring in 1988. She enjoyed old movies, Big Band era music, Bloody Mary's, casino trips, lobster rolls, bingo, the New York Yankees, the former West Haven Adult Day Center, and her family and many friends. Her sparkling personality and sense of humor impacted everyone who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm Street, New Haven on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:00. There will be a service in the funeral home at 10:00 followed by interment with her husband in All Saints Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019