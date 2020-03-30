|
Scavino, Theresa
Theresa "Dolly" Dadio Scavino, 87 of Hamden died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of forty five years to Secondo Mark Scavino. Dolly was born in Hamden on May 4, 1932, a daughter of the late James and Theresa Signore Dadio, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. She owned and operated the former Terry's Restaurant of Hamden for twenty years until 1963. She was also a crossing guard at Ridge Hill School, Hamden for thirty two years until 2005. Dolly was a terrific cook and baker, and enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun Casino. She loved her family and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolly was a devoted Roman Catholic and parishioner of St. Stephen Church. In addition to her husband Mark, Dolly is survived by a daughter, Theresa Dadio of Northford, a son, Anthony Cacace and his wife Lisa of Northford, three grandchildren, Marissa Annicelli and her husband Brandon, Megan Cacace and Mark Cacace, two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Carmine Annicelli, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Dadio of Wellington, FL. She was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth and Kathleen Dadio, and two brothers, Steven and Gabriel Dadio. Dolly's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 1st at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Thursday, April 2nd at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Theresa's name may be made to Devine Mercy Parish, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2020