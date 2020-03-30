New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Scavino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Scavino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Scavino Obituary
Scavino, Theresa
Theresa "Dolly" Dadio Scavino, 87 of Hamden died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of forty five years to Secondo Mark Scavino. Dolly was born in Hamden on May 4, 1932, a daughter of the late James and Theresa Signore Dadio, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. She owned and operated the former Terry's Restaurant of Hamden for twenty years until 1963. She was also a crossing guard at Ridge Hill School, Hamden for thirty two years until 2005. Dolly was a terrific cook and baker, and enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun Casino. She loved her family and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolly was a devoted Roman Catholic and parishioner of St. Stephen Church. In addition to her husband Mark, Dolly is survived by a daughter, Theresa Dadio of Northford, a son, Anthony Cacace and his wife Lisa of Northford, three grandchildren, Marissa Annicelli and her husband Brandon, Megan Cacace and Mark Cacace, two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Carmine Annicelli, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Dadio of Wellington, FL. She was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth and Kathleen Dadio, and two brothers, Steven and Gabriel Dadio. Dolly's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 1st at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Thursday, April 2nd at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Theresa's name may be made to Devine Mercy Parish, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -