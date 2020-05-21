Cricchi, Theresa Shirley
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Theresa Shirley Cricchi longtime resident of East Haven passed away at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Theresa was born in New Haven on March 19, 1937, daughter of the late Mario and Mary (Genovese) Cricchi. Beloved sister of Joseph Cricchi of Guilford and Vilma Powers of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of East Haven. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew Theresa loved her. Her smile would brighten the room and you could see the beauty in her heart! She loved to sing and did so loudly and beautifully. We will miss those pipes. She loved Italian food, especially broccoli rabe and sausage and peppers. She taught her nieces and nephews many family recipes and they will live on.
Due to the ongoing pandemic a private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.