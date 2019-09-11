New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
44 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
1934 - 2019
Theresa St-Michel Obituary
St-Michel, Theresa
Theresa St-Michel, a longtime resident of North Haven, was born in Drummondville, Quebec on April 6, 1934, and died at home on Sept. 7th, 2019 at the age of 85. Theresa lost her father when she was 10 years old and started working at Sylvania Lamp Co. at the age of 14 to support her mother and family. She started as a bus monitor for the Nutile Bus Co. of North Haven and went on to become a school bus driver until she retired. Theresa was a longtime active member of the Columbiettes. She was an avid bowler and gardener and loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to Canada and Cancun.
She is survived by her husband Roch St-Michel, her children Doreen (Dan) LeGrand, Mario, Norman (Stephanie), Brigitte St-Michel, and grandchildren Michael and Samantha LeGrand, and Zoe and Taylor St-Michel.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven, Saturday morning at 11:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 12, 2019
