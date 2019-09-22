|
Stankiewicz, Theresa
Theresa "Terry" Stankiewicz, wife of the late Paul "Ozzie" Stankiewicz died on Friday, September 20 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the mother of Paul J. Stankiewicz (Lisa) of Higganum, Christopher J. Stankiewicz (Debbie) of North Branford, and Melisa Stankiewicz of Branford. She was the sister of Raymond (Sophie), Richard (Fran), Joseph (Claudia), Paul (Donna), and John (Gail) Kikosicki. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jimmy, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Jillian, Hunter, Hannah, Jared, and Aiden. She was predeceased by her son Robert and her sisters, Rose Rabovsky and Frances Augustine. Terry was born in New Haven on December 6, 1944, a daughter of Roman and Clara Kikosicki. She owned and managed Ozzie's Carting in Branford. She also worked for Pepsi Cola for 20 years, and owned her own shop, "Specialties of the House", with locations in Branford and Westbrook. Her family wishes to express their thanks to all the doctors and nurses who took care of her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 at St. George Church in Guilford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or go to www.kidney.org/donate. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 23, 2019