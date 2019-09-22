New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George Church
Guilford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Stankiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Stankiewicz


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Stankiewicz Obituary
Stankiewicz, Theresa
Theresa "Terry" Stankiewicz, wife of the late Paul "Ozzie" Stankiewicz died on Friday, September 20 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the mother of Paul J. Stankiewicz (Lisa) of Higganum, Christopher J. Stankiewicz (Debbie) of North Branford, and Melisa Stankiewicz of Branford. She was the sister of Raymond (Sophie), Richard (Fran), Joseph (Claudia), Paul (Donna), and John (Gail) Kikosicki. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jimmy, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Jillian, Hunter, Hannah, Jared, and Aiden. She was predeceased by her son Robert and her sisters, Rose Rabovsky and Frances Augustine. Terry was born in New Haven on December 6, 1944, a daughter of Roman and Clara Kikosicki. She owned and managed Ozzie's Carting in Branford. She also worked for Pepsi Cola for 20 years, and owned her own shop, "Specialties of the House", with locations in Branford and Westbrook. Her family wishes to express their thanks to all the doctors and nurses who took care of her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 at St. George Church in Guilford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or go to www.kidney.org/donate. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now