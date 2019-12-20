|
Whaley, Theresa
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Theresa, a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 65. Theresa's life was full of adventures. Her journey began when she was born in East Haven, CT as the 7th child of 11 siblings. Theresa went to Southern Connecticut University to study Physical Education. She met her husband, Kevin Whaley when she was living in Los Angeles. After LA, they moved to North Carolina, where they had their daughter, Kathryn. A few years later, Theresa returned to Connecticut. She lived in Deep River, CT with their dog Lucky, where she was often seen enjoying lunch at Simon's with her sister Mary, looking at the Deep River Landing, or visiting "her" cows. She loved camping and would spend as much of the summer in Naples, Maine. Theresa battled cancer for 13 years; she was a miracle and an inspiration to all she knew. She was predeceased by her mother June, her father Michael, her sister Frances, and brother Danny. She is survived by her husband Kevin, daughter Kathryn, son-in-law Frank, sisters: Mary, Cecelia, Peggy, Veronica, Anne, and Monica, brothers: Michael and Joe, brother-in-laws: Paul, Michael, Jim, Joe, Paul, and Dave, nieces and nephews Dan, Joe, Barbara, Kim, Sonya, Paul, Sarah, Anthony, and Alana, and several great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Paul's Church in Cranston, RI on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospital of Central Connecticut. Please Visit jwsfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019