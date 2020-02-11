New Haven Register Obituaries
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas Alan Nelson Obituary
Nelson, Thomas Alan
Thomas Alan Nelson, 72, of New Haven passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of James "Jimi" Riley. Tommy was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on June 26, 1947 a son of the late George E. and Louise Strassel Nelson. He was the owner of Darson's Pub for many years. In addition to his husband, Tommy is also survived by his sister Carol Panek, brother George Nelson and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a sister Barbara Cotti and nephew Richard "Dickie" Panek.
Visiting hours will be Saturday from 11-12 Noon in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. A prayer service will take place at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please sign the guestbook online for Tommy at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020
