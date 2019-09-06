|
|
Anastasio, Thomas
Thomas Anastasio, 65, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in New Haven on September 26, 1953 to the late Louis and Pauline Ferraiolo Anastasio, Sr. Tom's mother developed measles during her pregnancy, leaving him with several mental and physical limitations. His parents were pioneers in fighting for the educational rights and raising awareness for mentally challenged children. Because of their efforts, he was able to graduate from Conte/West Hills Magnet School of New Haven able to read and write and proficient in typing. Tom was well known in East Haven, working at Ristorante' Faustini's, Stop and Shop and both Captain Nick locations in East Haven. He loved music, amassing a huge record and cd collection, playing video games and any aquatic activity, especially the beach and his pool. He also loved food. Any kind would do and if it needed cooking, he was a master chef when it came to microwaving. Tom loved playing practical jokes but did not enjoy it when things turned around and he became the target.
He is survived by three brothers, Louis (Kathleen) Anastasio, Jr. of East Haven, Joseph (Suzanne) Anastasio of Guilford and Paul (Louise) Anastasio also of East Haven. He is also survived by six nieces, Alicia Torello, Julie DiVerniero, Laurie Anastasio, Robin Toni, Kimberly Anastasio and Tracy Anastasio Lawless. He is also survived by a stepniece, Tina Maturo. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Frances Anastasio and a nephew-in-law, Michael DiVerniero.
The funeral services were private. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the SARAH Foundation, 246 Goose Lane, Suite 104, Guilford, CT 06437, specify 2 Totoket Rd., Group Home, Branford or a general donation to SARAH, as well as the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit Tom's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019