|
|
Harris, Thomas Atwill "DJ Atwill"
Thomas Atwill "DJ Atwill" Harris, 57, of New Haven, departed this life on February 5, 2020. Mr. Harris was born on August 10, 1962, in Ft. Myers, FL, son of Helen G. Perry and Solomon Harris.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lee Memorial Park, Ft. Myers, FL. Hickson Funeral Home, 3308 Martin Luther King Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL, entrusted with arrangements in FL. Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven, entrusted with local arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 11, 2020