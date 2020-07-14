Balzano, Thomas

On July 7, 2020, Thomas James Balzano (44) lost his long battle with cancer.

Thomas grew up in Branford and still has many friends here. At age 22, Thomas joined the United States Navy and worked as a line cook until his discharge in 2011.

After going to culinary school, Thomas became an employeee of Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club in Maryland, where he worked as prep chef and was in charge of all shipping and receiving.

Even though he was battling a rare and aggressive cancer, Thomas never missed a day of work in his seven years of employment.

Thomas was a kind, loving man who always stepped up to help anyone who needed him, no matter how much difficulty he was going through himself. He enjoyed nature and spending time with his loved ones.

Thomas is survived by his mother and father Cheryl and Tom Balzano, his sister Jessica Balzano, sister and brother-in-law Maleana and Roger Modzelewski, nieces and nephew Taylor, Hailey, and Jacob Modzelewski, aunt Jacquie Flood of Vermont, uncle John Olisky of North Carolina, uncle Joseph Olisky of South Carolina, uncle Dennis of Georgetown Massachusettes, uncle Anthony Balzano of Connecticut, and countless cousins and friends.

Thomas will be laid to rest in Branford, alongside his maternal grandparents and his two uncles.



