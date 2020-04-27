|
Battle, Thomas
Thomas Battle was born October 12, 1939 in Spring Hope, North Carolina to the Late Mandy Moore and Thomas Battle. He departed this life on April 21, 2020. Thomas Leaves to cherish his memories of his: sons, Timothy Eldrige and Tommy Battle, one daughter Crystal Reaves. Thomas had 9 Siblings Willie Battle, Mattie Cooper, Robert Battle, Johnny Battle, Viola Anthony, Lucy Davis, Leon Moore all of whom are deceased. Two Living siblings Evang Valjean Ashe and Peggy Read and a host of nieces and nephews and a very special friend Janet Hunter. A graveside memorial will be held April 29, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery at 10am. Professional Services Entrusted To: Curvin Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight, Street New Haven, CT 06511 203-865-5100
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2020