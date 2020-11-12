MacAllister Jr., Thomas C.Thomas C. MacAllister Jr., age 98, of Orange and formerly of Milford, beloved husband of the late Rose MacAllister, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. Tom was a proud US Army WWII Veteran who served in the China-Burma-India Theater. He was born in Stratford, CT on June 12, 1922 to the late Thomas and Junetta Milton MacAllister. He graduated from Milford High School in 1939 and went on to earn his degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA in 1943. After his return from our country's service, Rose and Tom were married in 1947 in Brooklyn, NY and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Tom worked for Southern New England Telephone Company and retired in 1987. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbet's Field with Rose and later the Boston Red Sox. Tom loved the Milford beaches where he spent the summers of his youth and where he and Rose and eventually his daughter enjoyed long walks. Survivors include his daughter, Dawn MacAllister and her husband Charles Siegel of Stafford, VA, niece, Kim Ballone of Ohio and several other nieces and nephews.Friends and family may call on Monday, November 16th from 5:00 pm - 7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgport Avenue, Milford. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 12:00 p.m. in Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield. As Tom had been both cat and dog "dad" and animal lover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society. To share a memory, please visit,