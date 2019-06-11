New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Slater

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas C. Slater Obituary
Slater, Thomas C.
Thomas C. Slater, age 54 of East Haven passed away on June 9, 2019 after a long illness at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Bourgeois Slater. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford on Friday June 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Rd., North Branford. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keenan Funeral Home
Download Now