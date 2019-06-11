|
Slater, Thomas C.
Thomas C. Slater, age 54 of East Haven passed away on June 9, 2019 after a long illness at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Bourgeois Slater. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford on Friday June 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Rd., North Branford. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019