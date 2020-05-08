Thomas "Chico" Cavalier
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cavalier, Thomas "Chico"
Thomas "Chico" Cavalier, age 88, of Orange, passed away on May 4, 2020. Born on March 1, 1932, in New Haven, a son to the late George & Carrie (Arpino) Cavalier. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Umlauf) Cavalier. Thomas is survived by his children, George Cavalier, Thomas "Corey" Cavalier, and Lori (John) Aiello, 7 cherished grandchildren, 9 loving great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Phyllis (Matthew) Butler, Delores (Thomas) Capobianco, Carol Cavalier, Theresa (Gregory) Amendola, and Beverly (The late Harry) Antonucci. Thomas was predeceased by his sister Johanna (Ralph) DeMelio. Chico was a mason for over 50 years, he worked for the family business, George Cavalier & Sons and later with A. Secondino & Sons, Inc. when he retired in 2003. He was an active member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. Chico was a talented individual. He was a wonderful woodworker and craftsman. He enjoyed playing his pedal steel guitar. But most of all, Chico cherished his time spent with his beloved family.
Due to the current covid-19 health pandemic, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Thomas' name can be made to Closer to Free, www.closertofree.com. Arrangements are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved