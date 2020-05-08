Cavalier, Thomas "Chico"
Thomas "Chico" Cavalier, age 88, of Orange, passed away on May 4, 2020. Born on March 1, 1932, in New Haven, a son to the late George & Carrie (Arpino) Cavalier. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Umlauf) Cavalier. Thomas is survived by his children, George Cavalier, Thomas "Corey" Cavalier, and Lori (John) Aiello, 7 cherished grandchildren, 9 loving great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Phyllis (Matthew) Butler, Delores (Thomas) Capobianco, Carol Cavalier, Theresa (Gregory) Amendola, and Beverly (The late Harry) Antonucci. Thomas was predeceased by his sister Johanna (Ralph) DeMelio. Chico was a mason for over 50 years, he worked for the family business, George Cavalier & Sons and later with A. Secondino & Sons, Inc. when he retired in 2003. He was an active member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. Chico was a talented individual. He was a wonderful woodworker and craftsman. He enjoyed playing his pedal steel guitar. But most of all, Chico cherished his time spent with his beloved family.
Due to the current covid-19 health pandemic, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Thomas' name can be made to Closer to Free, www.closertofree.com. Arrangements are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.