|
|
Centone, Thomas
Thomas Joseph Centone, 67, departed this life on November 12, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Susan (Palumbo) Centone. Thomas was born in New Haven, CT on March 20, 1952, to the late Thomas and Rita (Vastola) Centone. He spent his childhood years growing up in Hamden, attended Hamden High School and thereafter began working in the printing industry. Tom was a lover of life and a friend to all. He was a classic car enthusiast as well as a big fan of 60s music.
In addition to his devoted wife Sue, he is survived by his loving sister, Judy (Al) VanLeuvan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joe and Ornella Palumbo; brother-in-law, Joesph (Toni Marie DeMartino) Palumbo Jr. and sister-in-law Loredana Morrisroe. He also leaves behind his nieces; Bianca Palumbo and Melissa (Matthew) Bice as well as his nephew, Peter (Christine) VanLeuvan. Tom will be extremely missed by his very special group of friends with whom he shared many good times. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joseph Palumbo III.
All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph of Arimathea American National Catholic Church, 680 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven immediately following Mass. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater New Haven Cat Project, P.O. Box 1432, New Haven, CT 06506. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2019