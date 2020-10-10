Clifford , Thomas Jr.Thomas Clifford Jr. 76 of East Haven passed away October 8, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born December 21, 1943 in New Haven to late Thomas Sr. and Sarah (Higgins) Clifford. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Linda (Anderson) Clifford, his children, Todd Clifford (Pam) of Branford, Diane Clifford of Branford, Rachal Johnson (Tim) of Branford, her children, Dr. Diana Pitcher (Gary) of FL, Wendy Villalta of New Haven, Dawn Sherwood (Donald) of North Branford, Robert Marinoff Jr. (Shannon) of GA and Robin Pascale (Michael) of GA. Thomas is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, twin brother, Carl Clifford and a sister, Linda Macey.Thomas was employed by the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation as a mechanic for 32 years, then retired in 1999.He then spent 10 years as a school bus driver for Dattco Bus Company.Thomas and his wife Linda have always been devoted members of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven, Ct. He had a love for cats, camping and family. Some of the greatest moments he enjoyed were spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.On behalf of his wife and family, they would like to thank the staff of the Yale Surgical ICU for the excellent care and compassion they showed Thomas during the last days of his life.Family will receive mask wearing friends from 10 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. (NOON) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave. East Haven, CT. His funeral procession will then leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home for a 12:30 P.M. graveside service at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Donations may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 280 Humprey Street, New Haven CT 06511 in memory of Thomas Clifford Jr.203-467-2789