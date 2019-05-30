|
|
Cody, Thomas
Thomas H. Cody, 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Orange, CT, passed away May 10, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Woodside in Pinellas Park, FL. He was surrounded by his loving family and wife of 57 years.
During his working years, Mr. Cody was employed as an iron worker and business agent for Iron Workers Local 424 New Haven, CT. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Roseann (Anastasio); sons, Michael Cody (Gloria), Jeff Cody (Christine); and his five loving grandchildren, Katie, Thomas, Emily, Kelly and Abby. He was predeceased by parents Hubert (Red) and Katherine (Wrinn) Cody and brother, Frank Cody. A gathering for family and friends is scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd from 3 to 6 at the Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Ave., Westbrook, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register from May 31 to June 2, 2019