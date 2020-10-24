Thomas Davies

Davies, Thomas

Thomas Allan Davies of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on October 16, 2020. He is survived by his beloved partner Darlene Spignesi; his children Beth, Jill, and Matthew Davies; his grandchildren Jack Davies Ryan, Caroline Davies, and Nicholas Davies; his brother Dwight Davies; and his first wife and dear friend Merla Porter. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Doris Davies and his sister Donna Davies. Tom was born in West Hartford, Connecticut on May 19, 1943, and he grew up in Newington, Connecticut, at a good time for a promising young man. The first in his family to attend college, Tom studied pharmacology at the University of Connecticut then worked as a pharmacist for 45 years and lived on the Connecticut shoreline. He was devoted to his work and to those it helped. Tom was a competitive swimmer his entire life, almost more at home in the water than on land. In 2013, Tom retired to the Villages, Florida, to pursue his love of swimming, golf, and warm weather. Tom was a force of will. Those who knew him will not be surprised to learn that he fought his cancer to the very end, with the focus and energy he applied to challenges he faced throughout his life. Yet at the same time, he ultimately did go gentle into that good night, surrounded by his loved ones. Please consult Tom's Facebook page for information on his memorial photo gallery and a ceremony to be held in Connecticut in the summer of 2021.



