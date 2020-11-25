Dwyer, ThomasTom Dwyer passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 30, 2020, at his home in the Southbury Training School, just a few days short of his 64th birthday.Tom was born on November 8, 1956 to Hugh L. Dwyer, M.D. and Dorothea Peck Dwyer, M.D. in Woodbridge, Connecticut. At an early age, Tom was diagnosed with severe/profound intellectual and developmental disabilities. After living at home and in several residential settings, Tom moved to Southbury Training School in 1973. While at STS Tom's behavior improved markedly, as did his life. STS provided experienced and loving caregivers, highly trained medical, psychiatric, behavioral, and nursing staff, and a bucolic, communal setting in the Connecticut hills.Tom is survived by his sister Martha (Marty) Dwyer, and his brother and sister-in-law Hugo and Cristy Dwyer, all of whom reside in New York City.In gratitude for the care Tom received at STS, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Home and School Association of the Southbury Training School.membershipdonate.html