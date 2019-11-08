|
|
Knudsen, Thomas E.
Thomas E. Knudsen, age 86, of Clinton, died peacefully in his home on November 6th. He was born in West Haven to the late John and Catherine Knudsen and was the husband of 61 years to Marion Pfaff Knudsen. In addition to his wife he, is survived by six sons: Thomas (Catherine) of Orange, David (Michelle) of Westbrook, Paul (Debra) of Clinton, James (Beth) of Niantic, Michael (Amy) of Clinton and John of East Haven. He is also survived by his brother John of Madison, as well as 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Tom worked for the Madison Board of Education for 32 years and retired from the Robert H. Brown School as a Physical Education Teacher. Tom loved sports and had a lifelong passion for hockey. He was a mentor, teacher and coach to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove St. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Church Hall, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.swanfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019