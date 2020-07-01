Koscielecki, Thomas E.
Thomas E. Koscielecki, 74, of Post Road, Charlestown, RI passed away at his home on Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020 with his good friend JoAnn Cavalier of Bradford at his side. He was predeceased by his wife Susanne M. (Bautch) Koscielecki. He is also predeceased by his longtime companion Barbara Curry and her surviving children Jessica Sommar of Pawcatuck, CT, Keith Lindelow, his wife Dawn and their children Gabrielle and Andrew. Tom is survived by his sister Patricia Koscielecki Mazeau of Orange, CT and her daughter Nadine Henning of Whittier, CA of which he is Godfather. Tom was born in Milford CT on October 16, 1945, the son of the late John and Sophie (Sapitowicz) Koscielecki. He graduated Milford High School in 1962. Tom was a proud graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, School of Architecture in 1968. He enjoyed his RISD years and developed lifelong friendships there. He then earned a Masters' degree in Architecture from Columbia University in NYC. Following his education, he then assisted in the dismantling, moving and reconstruction of the Downs House which was relocated to the Milford Historical Society site on High Street, Milford, CT. Tom restored two historical homes in Canterbury, CT and designed and built several private homes. He also was an Architect for the University of Wisconsin. In 1972 he became the Chief Architect for Parks Canada in the restoration department. He and his team restored the old mining town of Dawson City, Yukon from 1972-1979 which he thoroughly enjoyed. In the early 1990s, Tom worked as restoration architect for Julian Smith & Associates in Ottawa, ON. Projects included Queen's Park in Toronto, Centre Block in Ottawa, Fulford House in Brockville, numerous other residential and commercial heritage projects in the National Capital Region. Following his retirement as an architect, he was employed at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun Casinos as a Craps Dealer. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory, 64 Friendship St., Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RISD - School of Architecture in his memory.
Thomas E. Koscielecki, 74, of Post Road, Charlestown, RI passed away at his home on Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020 with his good friend JoAnn Cavalier of Bradford at his side. He was predeceased by his wife Susanne M. (Bautch) Koscielecki. He is also predeceased by his longtime companion Barbara Curry and her surviving children Jessica Sommar of Pawcatuck, CT, Keith Lindelow, his wife Dawn and their children Gabrielle and Andrew. Tom is survived by his sister Patricia Koscielecki Mazeau of Orange, CT and her daughter Nadine Henning of Whittier, CA of which he is Godfather. Tom was born in Milford CT on October 16, 1945, the son of the late John and Sophie (Sapitowicz) Koscielecki. He graduated Milford High School in 1962. Tom was a proud graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, School of Architecture in 1968. He enjoyed his RISD years and developed lifelong friendships there. He then earned a Masters' degree in Architecture from Columbia University in NYC. Following his education, he then assisted in the dismantling, moving and reconstruction of the Downs House which was relocated to the Milford Historical Society site on High Street, Milford, CT. Tom restored two historical homes in Canterbury, CT and designed and built several private homes. He also was an Architect for the University of Wisconsin. In 1972 he became the Chief Architect for Parks Canada in the restoration department. He and his team restored the old mining town of Dawson City, Yukon from 1972-1979 which he thoroughly enjoyed. In the early 1990s, Tom worked as restoration architect for Julian Smith & Associates in Ottawa, ON. Projects included Queen's Park in Toronto, Centre Block in Ottawa, Fulford House in Brockville, numerous other residential and commercial heritage projects in the National Capital Region. Following his retirement as an architect, he was employed at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun Casinos as a Craps Dealer. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory, 64 Friendship St., Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RISD - School of Architecture in his memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 1, 2020.