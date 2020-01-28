|
Brandt, Thomas Edward
Thomas Edward Brandt, 74, son of the late John and Margaret Egan Brandt, near lifetime resident of New Haven passed away January 27, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Anne Patton Brandt, children Thomas Brandt (Brittany Senick) of Plainville and Alison Brandt Dewey (Maj. Nicholas Dewey, US Army) of Vicenza, Italy, siblings Jack Brandt (Betsey D'Andrea) of Woodbridge, Jim Brandt (Melissa Allen) of Woodbridge, and Betty LeVasseur (Armand) of Falls Church, VA, brother-in-law Joe Patton (June) of New Haven, nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, and many more beloved relatives and friends. Tom graduated from Wilbur Cross High School and fulfilled the quote in his yearbook, "not another like him under the sun." He attended UConn and avidly supported its athletics teams for the rest of his life. He was a member of Silver Sands Beach Club for the last several decades and enjoyed sitting at Lighthouse Point on sunny days in the off season. Tom served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a longtime employee of Dutch Wharf Boat Yard in Branford. The family would like to thank everyone at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their years of kind care and support.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave, East Haven. His funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Friday, January 31 at 11:10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven with Committal and Military Honors to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Gettinger's Thoracic Oncology Translational Research Fund at PO Box 8149, New Haven, CT 06508 or at www.givetoynhh.org in memory of Thomas Edward Brandt.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020